Levitt at the Falls, which is the new outdoor music venue currently being constructed on the south end of Falls Park in what's commonly referred to as Falls Park West, has hired its first Chief Executive Office. Leading the organization will be Nancy Halverson.

Halverson is coming to Sioux Falls via Greenville, South Carolina where she's been the President and CEO of The Children's Museum of the Upstate. Under her leadership the museum has grown into the seventh largest children's museum in the country.

If the name Halverson sounds familiar, her husband Bruce back in 1999 served as the President of Augustana College, which is now Augustana University. Halverson is set to begin her new job here in Sioux Falls on Wednesday August 15.

If everything goes according to plan, the outdoor music venue will open early next year. The organization, however, is preparing for its first free outdoor concert Friday, August 3rd at the Eighth and Railroad Center. Performing will be the Blind Boys of Alabama.

