Let’s Do It Again! Feminine Hygiene Product Drive Set for 2019

Just because Miner Brewing and Prairie Berry Wine moved out of downtown doesn't mean they will not be the site for this year's Feminine Hygiene Product Drive.

For the past few years, Miner Brewing and Prairie Berry Wine has been the location for the Feminine Hygiene Product Drive to supply The Banquet with supplies for the year. This year is no exception, just instead of heading downtown, you'll head over to the Western Mall.

I've attended for the last few years and I've been amazed at the growing donations. Every year I think there is no way they could top it, and then they do! And it is all thanks to the great community of Sioux Falls coming together to help out!

Food, clothing, and toiletry drives you hear about all the time, but no one specifically talks about feminine hygiene. Women should not have to go without these basic essentials. If you're a woman, you need these things to live your life.

The Feminine Hygiene Drive is always on Martin Luther King Jr. Day/National Day of Service. This year, that is January 21st. Donations will be collected between 4 PM and 7 PM. Maxi pads, tampons, and liners are the main items needed.

In 2018, over 49,000 individually wrapped items were collected. Wouldn't be awesome if that number gets topped this year?

For more information, check out their Facebook page.