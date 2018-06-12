Lets Bend Together Yoachella Yoga Festival at Strawbale Winery

Yoachella is Sioux Falls' first city wide yoga festival. Teachers from every Yoga studio will be offering classes, including classes for kids. All proceeds from this event will go to benefit T and T Healing, an organization continuing the legacy of Tessa Jacobs, who was aligning her life to teach nutrition and yoga. Her example was one of generosity and kindness. Come together as a community. Be happy. Feel Connected. Move. Smile. Sing. Love.