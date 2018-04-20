Lennox Police Find Woman In Car Being Duped by Scammer

I used to get calls from what the man who spoke broken English said was "Microsoft Support" and he needed to help me with a serious security issue on my computer. I needed to give him remote access to my machine so he could resolve it.

Sometimes I toyed with them and acted like I was doing it. Sometimes I acted like I couldn't hear them. The only thing that ever got them to hang up was when I told them I had a Mac.

An unnamed woman from an unnamed small town somewhere near Lennox got a call from someone who said she needed to go buy some prepaid gift cards to pay off a warrant. Cops never do this.

The Lennox Police Department posted about the incident on Facebook :

I don't know why this woman fell for it, but I find it amazing that she did.

