Quentin Tarantino must have looked at the cast list for his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and thought, “Huh, this isn’t long enough. Let’s hire more actors!” The filmmaker’s sprawling dive into 1960s Hollywood has expanded its already massive big-named cast with four more names.

The latest actors to join the Manson Family movie include Lena Dunham, Maya Hawke, daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, Austin Butler ( The Shannara Chronicles ), and Lorenza Izzo (AMC’s Feed the Beast ). According to Variety , Dunham will play a woman named Gypsy, which a quick Google search reveals was the nickname of Catherine Louise Share, a member of the Manson Family who served five years in prison. Hawke, who will next be seen in Season 3 of Stranger Things , is playing a fictional character named Flower Child, Izzo will play an Italian movie star named Francesca Capucci, and it’s unknown who Butler will portray.

Tarantino has said the Manson murders will only serve as the backdrop for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Here’s the official synopsis:

The two lead characters are Rick Dalton (DiCaprio), former star of a western TV series, and his longtime stunt double Clint Booth (Pitt). Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbor…Sharon Tate.

The film stars Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate, Leonardo DiCaprio as her neighbor, western TV star, Brad Pitt as his stunt double, Damian Lewis as Steve McQueen, Mike Moh as Bruce Lee , and Dakota Fanning as Mason disciple Squeaky Fromme. The rest of the huge cast includes Emile Hirsch, Burt Reynolds, Al Pacino, Tim Roth, Zoe Bell, Michael Madsen, Timothy Olyphant, Luke Perry, Clifton Collins Jr., Michael Madsen, Scoot McNairy, Keith Jefferson, and Nicholas Hammond. Like I said, massive!

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will hit theaters on July 26, 2019.