Legislature to Debate Civics Test, Science Education Bills

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Lawmakers will debate measures this week to create a reporter shield law, lengthen legislative terms and allow a proposed casino complex in a southeastern South Dakota city.

The Legislature returns Monday. Senators are to have a floor debate about a constitutional amendment asking voters to allow a nonprofit group one gambling license in Yankton.

House lawmakers plan to debate putting a separate amendment to voters that would double legislators' two-year terms.

A Senate panel is scheduled Tuesday to weigh a bill that would require high school students to pass a civics test to graduate. Another panel will debate the reporter shield law that day.

The full House is to debate a bill Monday allowing teachers to decide how much skepticism to inject into lessons on scientific topics such as climate change and the Big Bang.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.