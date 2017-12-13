Legion Lake Fire Now 3rd Largest In Custer State Park History

The Legion Lake Fire started burning Monday in Custer State Park just south of Rapid City.

Kaycie Gregerson recently posted the above video which was taken on Lame Johnny Road which goes into Custer State Park.

The Legion Lake Fire now covers over 35,000 acres or more than 54 square miles. It has so far become the 3rd largest wildfire in modern Black Hills history.

Gusty winds have been causing big problems today as over 235 firefighters battled the wildfire.

Custer County South Dakota Emergency Management posted this notification on the Custer State Park Facebook page today.



Custer State Park Resource Program Managers are currently in the process of evaluating the status of all wildlife along Wildlife Loop Road.

At this time it's reported that no buildings have been burned in any of Custer State Parks 3 historic campgrounds : Legion Lake, Bluebell, & State Game Lodge.

