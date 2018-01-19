Legendary Three Dog Night Coming to Sioux Falls

Three Dog Night has scheduled a show for May 31, 2018 at the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls. Three Dog Night had 21 consecutive Top 40 hits, including 3 #1 singles. The sound at the Mary W. Sommervold Hall will certainly compliment the sound of these legendary performers.

Showtime is at 7:30 PM and tickets can be purchased online or at the Washington Pavilion box office. Tickets Pre-Sale: Thursday, January 25th @ 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM Password: 3DN. General Public On-Sale: Friday, January 26 @10:00 AM

By the way, Three Dog Night is the term used to describe very cold nights where the dogs would snuggle into bed with their humans to stay warm. Let's hope for some warmer weather by the end of May. This winter has been brutal.

