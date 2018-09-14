Legendary Oak Ridge Boys Coming To The Washington Pavilion

For almost thirty years Country Music Hall of Fame members the Oak Ridge Boys have been a part of their fans' holiday seasons with their annual Christmas tour.

This year the Grammy Award winning group will play their Shine The Light On Christmas show at the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls Wednesday, December 19 at 7:30 P.M.

Of course you'll get the Oaks great mix of traditional and contemporary Christmas songs, along with there timeless classics like 'Elvira', 'Bobbie Sue', 'Thank God For Kids', 'Leaving Louisiana in the Broad Daylight' and so many more!

Tickets for this must-see holiday ( and more! ) show go on sale Friday, September 21 at 10:00 A.M. You can get your tickets at that time at the Washington Pavilion website , the Washington Pavilion box office or by calling 605-367-6000.

Get ready to om-paw-paw-mow-mow...and sing along with the legendary Oak Ridge Boys!