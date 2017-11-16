Legalizing Pot in Colorado is Huge Economic Win for Schools

Colorado's decision to legalize marijuana is looking like a big economic winner these days as the schools there will be getting an extra $300 million thanks to the extra tax revenue.

According to the Denver Post , the huge cash windfall will provide 27 school districts – many in rural areas – with a much needed boost.

Many schools will be starting up construction projects, which, of course, will create new jobs.

New schools and new jobs sounds like a win for the Rocky Mountain High state.

Last year, Fortune magazine reported that Colorado's marijuana sales topped $1 billion. And this doesn't even count the tax on Doritos Cool Ranch!

