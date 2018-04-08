Legacy Developments Says Trial in Sioux Falls Would Be Unfair

The company tasked with renovations at the former Copper Lounge building which collapsed in downtown Sioux Falls in December 2016 is facing three lawsuits from surviving family members. A motion from lawyers representing the company says they will not get a fair trial if it happens in Minnehaha County.

The request from Legacy Developments is asking that the trial be moved to Aberdeen.

Current lawsuits include two from the family of Ethan McMahon, who died in the building collapse. His brother, who was also in the building was able to escape. The third lawsuit stems from the family who rented an apartment on the top level of the iconic brick building. Emily Fodness was alone in the apartment with her dogs when the building collapsed. She was trapped in the rubble for hours before being rescued. Her dogs were rescued after additional hours of searching.

