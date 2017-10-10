Legacy Beer & Wine Event Raising Glasses & Funds

Two years ago the Sioux Falls Catholic Diocese was commemorating its 125th anniversary with a 3-day celebration named "The Legacy of Faith". One of the most popular things during that gala was the beer-tasting event. Fast forward two years, the beer event remains, wine has been added, as well as an amazing silent auction.

Legacy: A Beer & Wine Event , hosted by the Catholic Community Foundation for Eastern South Dakota, is happening this Saturday, October 14, at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall ( 3200 W. Maple Street ) from 6 to 9 PM.

People can sample over 100 wines and craft beers from 40-plus breweries and wineries and you'll also receive a commemorative sampling glass. There are two ticket levels:

A) General Admission - $35, which allows you unlimited beer and wine sampling, as well as access to the silent auction

B) Legacy Admission - $60, which in addition to unlimited beer and wine tasting, and the silent auction, also allows you to chow down on a wide array of hot and cold hor d' oeuvres, including a mashed potato bar and other delicious goodies.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door and you can also browse the huge variety of silent auction items online . You do need to register to bid on them however. And lastly, if you cannot attend the event but would like to donate you can also do that online .

All proceeds benefit the Broom Tree Retreat Center located near Irene, South Dakota, where people seeking spiritual renewal can get away, reconnect with nature and with their faith.

For more information call 605-988-3788, check out the Facebook page or go to the Legacy Beer & Wine Event online .