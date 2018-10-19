LeBron’s Laker Debut Falls Short

UNDATED (AP) - The Los Angeles Lakers were unable to get a season-opening victory in their first game with LeBron James.

James finished with 26 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, but the Trail Blazers had three players score at least 21 points in a 128-119 victory over the Lakers.

Nic Stauskas gave Portland a huge off the bench, shooting 5-for-8 from 3-point range and finishing with 24 points. Damian Lillard paced the Blazers with 28 points and C.J. McCollum added 21, but the pair combined to shoot just 39 percent.

It was Portland's 18th consecutive home-opening victory, extending their NBA record.

Josh Hart had 20 points on 8 of 12 shooting off the bench for Los Angeles.

The opening festivities were tempered by the death this week of Trail Blazers owner Paul Allen. A "Rip City" baseball cap rested in Allen's courtside seat with a single rose.

