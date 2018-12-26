LeBron James Groin Injury in Christmas Day Win

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James prides himself in his durability, being available night after night, game after grueling game. That’s why the Lakers star is so mad he got hurt.

The Los Angeles Lakers lost LeBron in the third quarter to a strained left groin then went out and beat the two-time defending champions without him Tuesday night, getting King James’ 17 points, 13 rebounds and five assists before the injury in a surprising 127-101 rout of the Golden State Warriors.

James grabbed at his left groin area with 7:51 left in the third after slipping under the Warriors’ basket while trying for a loose ball. He tried to stretch it out, awkwardly walked toward the Lakers bench trying to loosen up before leaving on his own though gingerly out the tunnel for the locker room.

He is scheduled for an MRI exam Wednesday and Coach Luke Walton is preparing to be without James on Thursday night in Sacramento.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.