The World Needs More Leaf Blower-Powered Tricycles

Get your motor running (but maybe stop short of heading out on the highway and looking for adventure).

We are big fans of this video, in which a kid on a tricycle goes on the ride of his life when his dad (at least we think it's his dad) pushes the bike with the air from a leaf blower.

It's equal parts innovative, industrious and adorable and about as close to commandeering a motorcycle as a toddler should get, although you just know that somewhere there's some stuck in the mud convinced that having someone else move the tricycle is is only making kids even lazier.

Sure, this could result in injury if the kid is heading downhill, but, come on, don't deny that you're more than a little intrigued and curious about trying this out for yourself. So, crank up the Steppenwolf and give it a go for yourself.