Leadership Sioux Falls is currently accepting applications for its upcoming class starting in October.

The new session ( Class 32 ) is scheduled to begin this October and run through May of 2018. Applications are being accepted up until 5:00 PM on Wednesday August 16 .

Tuition is $495 and includes all materials, and the number of participants is limited to 30.

Applicants must:

Have participated in past community and professional activities,

Be a current resident or are employed in the Sioux Falls metro area,

Be over the age of 25,

Commit to serving and strengthening the community upon completion of the program

Since 1986, more than 900 graduates of the Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Sioux Falls program have gone on to make an impact across the region.

to download an application

For more information on the upcoming class contact Kayla Scholten at (605) 373-2002 or you can reach here at kscholten@siouxfalls.com .

Source: Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce

