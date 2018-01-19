Lazer Tubing Coming to Great Bear Recreation Park

The tubing hill is open at Great Bear Recreation Park in Sioux Falls. To make it even more fun, they've added lazer tubing.

Lazer tubing is a cosmic experience of lights and music as you're zooming down the tubing hill.

There will be five sessions this year: January 6, 27, February 3, 17 and 24. All sessions run from 9:30 PM - 11:30 PM and cost $20.

Tickets are limited and only available online. Reserve your spot today. Click here to buy tickets.

See Also: