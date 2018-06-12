Lawn Watering Schedule Year-Round in Case You Were Wondering

Despite what the guy I work with thinks, there is a lawn watering schedule in effect all of the time! The city of Sioux Falls established that policy long ago in an effort to conserve water and maximize resources available, year-round. So even when it seems like we haven't had an extremely dry period of time, it doesn't matter. There are still watering guidelines that need to be followed.

There are 3 stages to the Sioux Falls Lawn Watering Program, which have to do with river flow cubic footage and water demand (unimportant to you and me) and currently we are under the Stage 1 guidelines, which include:

No lawn watering from noon to 5 PM

Homeowners with even-numbered addresses may water on even-numbered days and homeowners with odd-numbered addresses can water on odd-numbered days.

Pretty simple, really. It only gets more complicated if and when dry conditions continue or get worse. At that point water usage, as you can imagine, gets more restricted.

