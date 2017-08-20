Latest Odds on Mayweather and McGregor Fight

It is fight week and finally we will get to see Floyd Mayweather and Connor McGregor get in a ring in Las Vegas and actually fight.

The hype around this fight has been building up well before the two actually put ink to paper and formally committed to this fight.

The city of Las Vegas is expecting the strip to be nuts and prices for VIP spots have quadrupled in some cases.

That money is big business and so is the money the two fighters are going to make on Saturday night.

Big money will also be wagered on the fight and the odds still are clearly in Floyd Mayweather's favor.

Even though the odds are still in Mayweather's favor, they have come down significantly since the opening line was released. Major money has been placed on McGregor forcing the sportsbooks in Vegas to shift the odds.

Here are the latest odds for this week's fight between Mayweather and McGregor . (via OddsShark)