We cheer out loud when they open in the spring and weep uncontrollably when they close in the fall. B&G Milky Way locations are closing for the season.

The 12th Street, 41st Street, Sycamore, Tea and Brandon locations have already closed for the season.

The 69th and Louise location will be the last to close for the season on Sunday, October 29.

Stop by for your last footlong and strawberry cone before the season ends.