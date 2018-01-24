After seven days of victim statements in an Ingham County Michigan courtroom, former Olympic and Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar has been sentenced to a minimum of 40 years and a maximum of 175 years in prison.

During the sentencing, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina called Nassar "despicable". She questioned why he never sought treatment for his "sickness" even though he knew he had these urges from a young age. The judge referred to her ability to hand down the sentence as a "privilege." "I've just signed your death warrant... You are a danger. You remain a danger."

Nassar had already been convicted of federal child pornography charges and sentenced to life in prison.

In all, more than 150 victims spoke at Nassar's sentencing hearing, which was originally slated to last four days, but stretched out over seven days .

Nassar's defense lawyer, Matthew Newburg, spoke candidly before he gave his prepared statements. Informing the court that he has his co-counsel had received an anonymous email Wednesday morning, threatening their children. He explained that he is simply doing his job, and upholding the constitution by working as Nassar's defense lawyer.

Nassar also spoke on his own behalf at the sentencing. He turned to address his victims behind him before starting in on his prepared statement.

Nassar, 54, from Holt, Mich., pleaded guilty to 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct back in November. Seven of those counts were in Ingham County and three in Eaton County.

The NCAA has opened an investigation into Michigan State University as a result of the Nassar case .

Mitch Lyons, an MSU Trustee from West Michigan, has called for the resignation of MSU's president Lou Anna K. Simon . Reports claim that Simon was aware of allegations against Nassar as early as 2014 .