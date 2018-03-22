It's not uncommon to see a number of Sioux Falls finest in the vicinity of downtown from time to time. That certainly was the case on Wednesday night in the city.

Little is known at this time as to why there was such a large police presence in downtown Sioux Falls near the area of 7th and Phillips Avenue on the evening of Wednesday, (March 21).

KSFY TV is reporting there were several uniformed officers, along with officers from the Sioux Falls Police Department's crime lab taking up positions around 9 PM in that section of downtown.

Police officers on duty did tell KSFY TV there was no immediate danger to the public, and their presence in that area was part of on-going investigation.

KSFY TV hopes to learn additional information about the situation during the Sioux Falls Police media briefing on Thursday. Once more information does become available, we will be sure to pass it along.

Source: KSFY TV

See Also: