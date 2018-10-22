Large Minnesota Frozen Food Recall

The USDA is announcing that over 200,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork and chicken are being recalled because the vegetables in the meals could be contaminated with Listeria and Salmonella.

The products are distributed by Buddy's Kitchen Inc. in Burnsville, MN. Products were shipped to institutional locations in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, and New Jersey.

Food Safety News is reporting the following items are under recall:

7.95-lb. bulk cases containing 16 pieces of “Provolone and Roasted Peppers Omelet with Sicilian Potatoes & Italian Chicken Sausage (Bulk Pack),” with lot codes 01/02/18, 01/15/18 and 05/09/18, and case code 70578.

11.02-lb. bulk cases containing 24 pieces of “Chicken Chorizo & Montamore Scramble,” with lot codes 04/30/18 and 07/09/18, and case code 70658.

9.52-lb. bulk cases containing 24 pieces of “Chicken Chorizo & Montamore Scramble,” with lot codes 10/30/17, 11/04/17, 12/05/17, 12/19/17, 01/16/18, 02/22/18 and 04/24/18, and case code 70630.

9.75-lb. bulk cases containing 24 pieces of “PANCETTA STYLE CRUMBLE & SMOKED FONTINA SCRAMBLE,” with lot codes 10/19/17, 10/31/17, 11/20/17, 12/04/17, 01/03/18, 01/10/18, 02/12/18, 02/27/18, 03/30/18, 04/09/18, 05/07/18, 05/29/18, 06/13/18, 07/09/18, 08/06/18 and 09/07/18, and case code 70620.

11.93-lb. bulk cases containing 24 pieces of “Provolone and Roasted Peppers Omelet with Sicilian Potatoes & Italian Chicken Sausage (Pop-Put),” with lot codes 01/02/18, 01/05/18, 01/15/18, 01/25/18, 04/30/18, 05/08/18, 05/09/18, 05/16/18, 05/17/18, 05/24/18, 05/31/18, 07/24/18, 08/01/18, 08/06/18, 08/27/18, 09/05/18, 09/18/18 and 10/09/18, and case code 70577.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-4226” inside the USDA mark of inspection.