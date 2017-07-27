Lane Closer Alert: North Minnesota Ave
The City of Sioux Falls has announced that starting Friday (July 28) the outside northbound lane of North Minnesota Avenue will be closed south of Sixth Street to allow construction crews to repair storm drainage infrastructure.
This work is expected to be complete by early August.
Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while travelling near the construction area and may want to consider alternate routes.
Source: City of Sioux Falls
