LaMelo Ball Returning to High School Basketball

Lavar Ball has been out of the media for a while but now that his son LaMelo has decided to play high school basketball once again, the Lavar Ball train may be coming back to the forefront once again.

LaMelo Ball is going to enroll at the Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio and play his senior year of high school.

Ball had played overseas and in the JBA since leaving his high school in California.

The head coach at Spire Institute, Jermaine Jackson has trained the likes of Brandon Ingram as well as other basketball prospects over the years.

According to ESPN, since LaMelo wasn't compensated for playing in the JBA or in Lithuania, he was able to keep his eligibility for this season.

LaMelo's brother Lonzo currently plays for the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA.