Lake Lorraine to Host Job Fair Tuesday, September 11th

Looking for a new gig this fall? There is a big job fair coming up next Tuesday in the Sioux Empire.

KSFY TV is reporting the businesses at Lake Lorraine are getting together to host their first job fair on Tuesday, (September 11). There will be two separate time frames for you to stop out and learn more about the job opportunities available in the Lake Lorraine development. 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, and again at the end of the workday from 4:00 till 7:00 PM.

Lake Lorraine is home to a number of dining and shopping options, along with a variety of diverse businesses. Many of which that are seeking new employees to join their workforce.

According to KSFY , the job fair will be held inside Grand Living at Lake Lorraine Forum Theater located at 2815 South Westlake Drive. There is a number of full and part-time positions available, ranging from pizza drivers to healthcare recruiters.

There's no fee to attend, and there will be free onsite and street parking is available. Attendees are asked to please enter the job fair through the main entrance into Grand Living.

Source: KSFY TV

