Construction is underway on Phase 1 of the Shoppes at Lake Lorraine. It will be home to Hobby Lobby, DSW, Ross Dress for Less, Marshalls, Home Goods and Carters/Osh Kosh B'gosh.

Lake Lorraine is the huge development to the south of Lowe's. It's located west of I-29 between 26th and 41st streets.

The next phase under development will be to the south of Phase 1. Friessen Development and Van Buskirk Companies, the developers, are currently looking for national retailers, local merchants, restaurants and personal and professional service providers to open stores in the development.

Van Buskirk Companies recently released some new images of the development.

Photo courtesy of Van Buskirk Companies

The development will feature a one-mile Lake Walk. Some merchants will be lakeside.

Photo courtesy of Van Buskirk Companies

We're excited to see what new restaurants and retail stores will be coming to Sioux Falls. Expect more announcements in the coming months. The developers are currently at RECon in Las Vegas. It's the world's largest real estate convention. Commercial real estate developers meet with potential retailers from around the world.

