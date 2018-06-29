Lake Alvin Temporarily Closed After Testing

If your weekend plans included swimming at one area lake you may want to go elsewhere.

Routine testing of the water at Lake Alvin found that bacteria levels are elevated making swimming there unhealthy for a time. According to District Park Supervisor Jason Baumann, closing the beach is not uncommon after big rains.

“Following heavy rains, we see an increase in the amount of runoff into our lakes and streams. That runoff picks up contaminants along the way, and deposits them into the water,” Baumann said in a press release. “Higher levels of contaminants are seen initially, but it usually dissipates pretty quickly thanks to the natural filtration provided by the lake.”

If you want to go fishing that is still safe. Drinking or dipping your whole body into the water is the concern.

Testing will continue, and the beach will reopen when the water again reaches appropriate levels.

