Lady Antebelllum Movie One Night Only In Sioux Falls

After Lady Antebellum's two year break they are back with a new album, a new movie, and a revived energy for country music.

This one night movie event shows the behind the scene making of the bands new album Heartbreak.

The cameras also give us a look at the band getting back together with refreshed energy after a two year break.

If you make it to this one night big screen event, you will also be in store for some great Lady Antebellum performances.

This is a one night event, with only one showing, and tonight is the night!

For more details or to buy tickets click here.

Sources: Fandango

See Also