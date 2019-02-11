Ladies, Are You Ready for February 13, Galentine’s Day?

Okay, gals, who's ready for Wednesday, February 13th?

You might be wondering why I am inquiring if you're ready for February 13 and not Valentine's Day the 14th?

Up until yesterday, I had no idea the 13th, "Galentine's Day" was such a big deal, and that women all over the country would be celebrating it.

Like any good husband ( insert cough here ) once my wife started talking about Galentine's Day I needed to learn more. So off to Google I went. Just so you know, it's pronounced Gal -en-tine. As in gals, girls, ladies.

Galentine's Day is a little known holiday celebrated on (February 13) the day before the official holiday for lovers all over the world, where women get together to celebrate their love and appreciation for their best girlfriends.

Actually, the first official celebration of Galentine's Day was back in 2010 when it was created by the fictional character, Leslie Knope played by Amy Poehler, on the TV show Parks and Rec.

While the day is technically an unofficial fictional holiday, it has become widely celebrated by women.

The day's special event is typically held over brunch. There are blogs listing ideas on what to buy your gal pals. You can find DIY sites on how to host the greatest Galentine's Day party. Even the local Sioux Falls Lululemon Store in The Empire Mall hosted a special Galentine's Day event on Sunday morning, (February 10). The event featured yoga, a juice bar, and ladies had the opportunity to try essential oils, and sample all sorts of things from other vendors.

When it comes to the fictional holiday, Galentine's Day, Leslie Knope from Parks and Rec. says it best, "Every February 13, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it, breakfast-style. Ladies celebrating ladies. It's like Lilith Fair, minus the angst. Plus frittatas."

Source: Bustle