Labor Day: Most Stressful Jobs

Labor Day was created by the labor movement in the late 19th century and became a federal holiday in the United States in 1894. It's meant to be a national tribute to the hard work and contributions of the American worker.

So what better way to take a break from the stresses of work than grill some meats on a 3 day weekend!? Of course some jobs are more stressful than others.

CareerCast.com is out with their list of the top 10 Most Stressful Jobs. Is your job on the list?

Top 10 Most Stressful Jobs

1. Salespeople

2. Cashiers

3. Middle and high school teachers

4. Mangers and corporate executives

5. Radio and TV broadcasters

6. Taxi drivers

7. Waiters

8. Firefighters

9. Enlisted military personnel

10. Police officers

CareerCast uses these 11 core factors to evaluate stress as it relates to different jobs:

Travel

Career Growth Potential

Physical Demands

Environmental Conditions

Hazards Encountered

Meeting the Public

Competition

Risk of Death or Grievous Injury

Immediate Risk of Another's Life

Deadlines

Working in the Public Eye