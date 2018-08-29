The personal finance website WalletHub recently put out a list of Labor Day fun facts you can impress your guests with while grilling up burgers and brats in your backyard this holiday weekend. Many of them I had never heard before.

1882 was the first year Labor Day was celebrated with a parade in New York City.

1894 was when Congress officially declared the first Monday in September a federal holiday.

Labor Day is ranked as the third favorite holiday among Americans, with Christmas being first and Memorial Day second.

25% of Americans will leave town over the Labor Day weekend - 86% will travel by car, 7% by plane.

The most popular Labor Day destinations are New York City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Orlando and Chicago.

The price of regular gas is up 21.86% from last year at this time.

There will be an estimated 47,000 car crashes over the long holiday weekend, 420 of which will result in a fatality.

89 running races will be held across the country Labor Day weekend.

40.6% of Americans plan to stay home and barbecue over the long weekend.

From Memorial Day to Labor Day, 818 hot dogs are eaten every second of every day .

To read more interesting stats regarding this year's Labor Day holiday, go to the WalletHub website .

Source: WalletHub

