Labor Day Fun Facts
The personal finance website WalletHub recently put out a list of Labor Day fun facts you can impress your guests with while grilling up burgers and brats in your backyard this holiday weekend. Many of them I had never heard before.
- 1882 was the first year Labor Day was celebrated with a parade in New York City.
- 1894 was when Congress officially declared the first Monday in September a federal holiday.
- Labor Day is ranked as the third favorite holiday among Americans, with Christmas being first and Memorial Day second.
- 25% of Americans will leave town over the Labor Day weekend - 86% will travel by car, 7% by plane.
- The most popular Labor Day destinations are New York City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Orlando and Chicago.
- The price of regular gas is up 21.86% from last year at this time.
- There will be an estimated 47,000 car crashes over the long holiday weekend, 420 of which will result in a fatality.
- 89 running races will be held across the country Labor Day weekend.
- 40.6% of Americans plan to stay home and barbecue over the long weekend.
- From Memorial Day to Labor Day, 818 hot dogs are eaten every second of every day.
Source: WalletHub
