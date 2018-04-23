L Couture Fashion Show Does Not Disappoint

This year was the 5th annual L Couture Fashion Show. Lori Dykstra started this fundraiser to raise funds for Sanford Children's Hospital and Cure Kids Cancer and to honor her son, Jakob, who was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer and sadly earned his angel wings in 2003.

To date, the L Couture Fashion Show has raised more than $95,000! That is amazing!

This year's event was amazing, as usual. The signature drink was delightful, the shopping was great, the live band, Goodroad was on point, and all the clothes were super cute.

However, the best part, for me, is getting to see the Cure Kids Cancer moms have a night out and be able to get dolled up! We get to hear their stories and it is a reminder of the real reason we are all at the event! (And those Moms know how to party.)

The lovely mom/models this year were Marilyn Whitney, Jodi Myers, Jessica Brovold, Stacy Sahr, Jenna Johnson, Jenna Mohlenhoff, Jodie Olsen, Diana Erickson, and Dawn Rye! Looking good, ladies!

Being part of the Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon has become one of the best parts about my job and I love getting to know these families!

2018 L Couture Fashion Show

