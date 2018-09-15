AMES, Iowa (AP) — At times it felt as though it might happen all over again to Oklahoma, which couldn't shake pesky Iowa State for the second consecutive year.

This time the Sooners survived — thanks to an All-America-type performance from their new star quarterback.

Kyler Murray threw for 348 yards and three touchdowns and the fifth-ranked Sooners held off Iowa State 37-27 on Saturday in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

Marquise Brown had 191 yards receiving and a TD for the Sooners (3-0, 1-0 Big 12), who extended the nation's longest road winning streak to 17 games while avenging a stunning home loss to the Cyclones a year ago.

Iowa State (0-2, 0-1) didn't make it easy for the Sooners, rallying from a 14-point deficit to make it 34-27 late in the third quarter. But the Sooners killed nearly eight minutes on a drive that ended with a 42-yard field goal from Austin Seibert with 2:51 left, and Parnell Motley's interception with 1:11 to go sealed it.

Backup Zeb Noland threw for a career-high 360 yards and a pair of long touchdown passes to Hakeem Butler for the Cyclones (0-2, 0-1), who were without starting quarterback Kyle Kempt (knee).

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said Kempt will also miss next week's game. Noland showed he's more than capable in a relief role.

"I thought we settled in," Campbell said. "I thought we played much better in the second half than the first half."

