Kyle Larson couldn't have been involved in racing by any larger scale Saturday and Sunday. He is a race car driver that competed in the world's largest sprint car event Saturday night and the biggest stock car series on the planet on Sunday.

Saturday night he drove the #57 sprint car owned by Paul Silva in the 57th Annual Knoxville Nationals. Sunday he drove the Chip Ganassi Racing #42 Chevrolet in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway.

He was involved in intense final lap action at both events. Saturday night he made a failed move on Donny Schatz. O n the white flag lap, Larson would make a sliding attempt in turn three that would fall short. Schatz won the race.

Sunday at Michigan, Larson made a bold move in an overtime restart for his third straight Michigan International Speedway win. He led only the final two laps.

Larson drove past Martin Truex, Jr. at the final green flag. Truex came in second at a close 3/10's of a second behind.

Erik Jones with the best finish of his early career was third. Ryan Newman came in fourth and Trevor Bayne fifth. See where your driver finished.

The big crash of Sunday's race didn't happen until about three quarters of the way thru. Kasey Kahne slid into the line of Daniel Suarez and both cars cracked the wall.

