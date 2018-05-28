Kyle Busch had a night to remember and a night for NASCAR's history books Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600.

First of all, let's talk about NASCAR history being made. By winning at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Busch became the only driver in NASCAR history who has won at every Cup track at which he has started a race. Nobody else has ever accomplished this before.

Now as far as a night to remember, Busch started from the pole, swept all three stages of the race and led 377 laps. And if that's not enough, he extended his series points lead to boot. This guy is on top of his game!

Looking at the finish, Busch crossed the finish line 3.823 seconds ahead of runner-up Martin Truex Jr. and was over 13 seconds ahead of third place finisher Denny Hamlin.

Brad Keselowski ran fourth, followed by Jimmie Johnson. See where your driver finished.

