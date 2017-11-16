As of 6:00 AM Thursday (November 16) life just got a bit more convenient for those living in the area of 11th and Grange Avenue in Sioux Falls.

KSFY TV is reporting that a brand new Kum & Go gas station and convenience store just opened up where a former strip mall with several businesses used to be located.

The new 6,200-square-feet Kum & Go sounds like it could be the most state of the art gas station in all of South Dakota.

According to the KSFY TV report, it features indoor and outdoor seating, free wi-fi and charging stations.

Along with a few other things that help set it apart from other Sioux Falls c-stores like, fresh, made-to-order sandwiches, a beer cave, iced coffee, shelves of fresh fruit, bread and much more!

Kum & Go General Manager Nate Harry told KSFY TV, "What makes this store so much better is our go fresh market, it allows us to add some fresh-to-order sandwiches that we aren't currently doing in our other Kum & Go locations."

This new store makes the eighth Kum & Go location in Sioux Falls. The 11th and Grange store will be open to the public 24 hours a day.

