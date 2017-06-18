KSOO Announces New Lineup of Talk Shows Beginning Monday, June 19
1140 KSOO brings you a new lineup beginning Monday, June 19th with more live hours of broadcast programs than ever before.
Chad McKenzie and Beth Warden will continue starting your day at 5:00 AM with The Main Street Cafe.
Brian Kilmeade & Friends8:00AM-11:00AM
Brian Kilmeade is a weekday host on Fox News Fox and Friends. He then takes a few flights of stairs for radio. Kilmeade engages listeners with the major political stories of the today, pop culture, sports and entertainment.
Chris Plante11:00AM-1:00PM
The Chris Plante Show offers the inside word on the day’s top news stories with razor-sharp insight and a unique sense of humor. His knowledge and experience along with a gift for storytelling combine to create one of the most fast-paced, entertaining programs on the radio today.
The Dana Show1:00PM-3:00PM
Dana Loesch is the Conservative Alternative. Dana was ranked as one of the top 16 most powerful mothers online by Nielsen. She is also a national spokesperson for the NRA.
The Patrick Lalley Show3:00pm-5:00PM
The Patrick Lalley Show will expand from politics to topics that are of local interest. Lifestyle, entertainment, music, sports. What the people of Sioux Falls are talking about and involved in. Dan Peters will continue as afternoon producer and screener.
Buck Sexton5:00pm-9:00pm
Buck Sexton is one of the newest and youngest talkers in the country with America Now. Buck is a political commentator and national security analyst making frequent appearances on the Fox News Channel and CNN.