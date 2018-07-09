One of the top South Dakota State women's basketball players from the last decade is returning to the school to help with the logistics of the program.

Kristin Rotert has been named as the director of operations of the Jackrabbit women's basketball program. She will coordinate team travel, assist with on-campus recruiting and organize camps.

Rotert played in Brookings from from 2008 - 2011, finishing her career tied for the all-time lead in three-pointers made (250) and eighth in scoring (1,484 points). She was the Summit League Sixth Woman of the Year during her freshman season and was a second-team all-league selection as a senior. She was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2011 Summit League Basketball Championship.

Since graduating from SDSU in 2011 with a bachelor of science degree in health promotion, the Salem native has remained in her home state, working as an instructor with Warwick Workouts in Sioux Falls and Aberdeen-based Eyes Up Sports, as well as coaching the South Dakota Attack U17 AAU team from 2014-17. She also has served as a personal trainer, youth mentoring director and teacher.

Rotert replaces Abby Oakland, who recently resigned to pursue other opportunities.

SEE ALSO: