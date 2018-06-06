Kristi Noem Wins GOP Nomination Over Marty Jackley

U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem brushed off the Washington label to win South Dakota's Republican primary for governor. To become the state's first female chief executive, she might have to do it again.

Noem easily beat South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley in Tuesday's primary. She held a roughly 16-percentage point lead over Jackley most of the night.

Noem advanced to face well-funded Democrat Billie Sutton, a state senator and former professional rodeo cowboy, in the general election which will take place November 6. She has served as South Dakota’s lone Representative in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2011.

Meanwhile, former state utilities commissioner Dusty Johnson won a three-way Republican primary for Noem's House seat. Johnson will face Democratic former judge Tim Bjorkman in the fall.

And voters approved changes to Marsy's Law, which was passed to aid crime victims but had unintended consequences for law enforcement and prosecutors.

