Kraft Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip Recalled

This continues to be a bad week for cheesy food items.

We've already seen recalls for Ritz Crackers and Goldfish this week due to food safety concerns. Now it's a popular cheese dip getting pulled from store shelves.

Kraft Heinz says it is voluntarily recalling around 7,000 cases of Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip because, in some instances, the dip had begun to separate, which could create conditions that allow the bacterium Clostridium botulinum ( C . botulinum ) to grow, potentially leading to botulism. .

The dip in question was distributed only in the United States and comes in 15 ounce glass jars and have use by dates ranging from October 31, 2018 to January 23, 2019.

At this point that no illnesses had been reported. Customers who have purchased the dip are advised not to eat it, but instead return it to the store for a full refund or call Heinz Kraft at 1-800-310-3704.

