Know Your Super Bowl Before Attending the Party

There's more than just recipes, groceries and beverage stock for preparing for the biggest football, slash party Sunday of the year. It wouldn't hurt to know a few facts about Super Bowls in general.

You know that conversations while enjoying the day will very possibly lead to questions popping up. I'm not saying that you try to go in and wow everybody with knowledge.

Nobody likes a Mr. Know It All. Don't portray yourself as a walking encyclopedia on the NFL. But instead, it wouldn't hurt to know a few answers to some common questions that may arise among the group.

For example, who's won the most Super Bowls? Or what was the highest scoring Super Bowl? What somebody asks what team has never played in one?

What if one of the ladies wonders how much Super Bowl commercials cost companies? See what I mean, it wouldn't hurt to say that you read up on some facts, and you would share a few answers. Here's a good list to look over:

The highest Super Bowl score ever totaled 75 points. When the San Francisco 49ers lit up the scoreboard at Super Bowl XXIX in 1995, blasting the San Diego Chargers' to win 49 to 26. Out of the game's 10 total touchdowns, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young threw six of them.

The coldest Super Bowl took place in 1972 in New Orleans when the Dallas Cowboys played the Miami Dolphins in Tulane Stadium the temperature during the game was 39 degrees Fahrenheit.

Four teams have never gone to the Super bowl: The Detroit Lions, the Houston Texans, the Jacksonville Jaguars, and yes, the Cleveland Browns have never played for the Lombardi Trophy.

The Pittsburgh Steelers hold the record for the most Super Bowl wins. Out of the 32 NFL teams, the Pittsburgh franchise has won the most with six wins; 1974, 1975, 1978, 1979, 2005, and 2008.

The New England Patriots have won only five Super Bowl games. They're tied for second place with the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys.

Tom Brady is also tied for the most Super Bowl rings. He's won five with the Patriots, the same number as pass rusher Charles Haley, who earned his with both the 49ers, and the Cowboys during his 13 year pro career.

A 30-second Super Bowl ad will cost more than $5 million this year. That's on par with the going rate for the past two years. Ad Week reports. The companies are paying more than $166,000 per second.

Tickets to the first Super Bowl cost $12. Today you'll need between $2,500 and $3,000 to get in the door at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Seats close to the 50-yeard line shoot up quite a bit from there one fan spend a whopping $180,685 on eight seats mid-field for this year's game.

Source: Radio Online