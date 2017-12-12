Knife Fight at Sioux Falls Library Lands Two Teens in Custody

The downtown Sioux Falls Library was the scene of a knife fight between a group of teenagers on Friday.

KDLT News is reporting that two teenagers are facing aggravated assault charges after getting into a knife fight and injuring two other teens outside the downtown library around 3:30 PM on Friday (December 8).

According to KDLT News , a 17-year-old used a knife to cut a 19-year-old in the arm, and wound another another 17-year-old teen in the hip and leg.

Authorities were able to identify the two suspects thanks to library security cameras, and the help of a group of individuals that witnessed the incident.

KDLT News reports the two victims were also located, and taken to a Sioux Falls hospital where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Source: KDLT TV

