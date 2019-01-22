Klay Thompson Unstoppable From Three-Point Land

What was the biggest NBA story from Monday night? It had to be Klay Thompson. And no one was abbot to get in his way, certainly not the Los Angeles Lakers’ defense.

The Golden State Warriors made sure of it too setting screens and calling plays for the star guard who tied an NBA record by making his first 10 attempts from 3-point range on his way to scoring 44 points in a 130-111 victory.

“I’ve never hit 10 3s in a row in a game. That’s hard to do,” Thompson said. “I just happened to be on tonight and I’m happy I was able to do it in front of my family.”

The Warriors equaled a season high with their eighth consecutive victory. The two-time defending champions won their seventh straight road game.

Ivica Zubac led Los Angeles with 18 points. Brandon Ingram added 17 and Kyle Kuzma had 16.

The Lakers were without their primary ball-handlers and playmakers in LeBron James, Lonzo Ball and Rajon Rondo. They fell to 5-9 without James, whose left groin strain has forced him out for the longest stretch of his 16-year career.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.