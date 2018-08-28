IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz will go for his record-breaking 144th win at Iowa this weekend.

To get there, he'll have to rely on a bunch of players making their first significant appearances for the Hawkeyes.

Ferentz's quest to pass Iowa icon Hayden Fry as the program's winningest coach might not be as easy as it looks on paper. In addition to the usual concerns about depth-chart turnover ahead of Saturday's opener against Northern Illinois, Iowa will be without three starters — including tackles Tristan Wirfs and Alaric Jackson — because of one-game suspensions for off-season conduct issues.

