Kirk Cousins to Sign Mega Deal with Minnesota Vikings

WCCO in Minneapolis is reporting that Kirk Cousins will sign with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday.

Cousins entered the free agent market this offseason as one of the top quarterbacks available. He threw for 4,093 yards last season with 27 touchdowns to 13 interceptions. He has thrown for over 16,000 yards in his NFL career during his six seasons in Washington.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network says that the Vikings are the leader to get Cousins and that the deal on the table is worth $84 million.

WCCO's Mark Rosen, who has been on top of this since day one, confirms in his report that the money would be for $28 million per season but didn't have the amount of seasons. The team is able to sign him as of 3:00 on Wednesday afternoon.

Cousins was drafted 102nd overall in the 2012 NFL Draft. He has started all 16 games for Washington over the last three seasons. During his starting stretch, Cousins has thrown for 13,176 yards and 81 touchdowns to 36 interceptions. Washington went 24-23-1 during that three year stint.

