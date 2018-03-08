Kirby Science Center Has a Space Toilet

If you haven't been to the Kirby Science Center at the Washington Pavilion in a while, like my family had not for over a year, you're missing out on one of the more unique attractions I've ever seen there: space toilet.

It sort of resembles the semi-modern outhouses you see in state parks, except instead of a toilet seat, there's a little table with a hole in the middle. The astronaut would sit there while being held down by the two lap bars. The hole is small because the process requires suction, and I'll let you figure out the rest.

For a "number one" there's a not so accidentally colored funnel on the end of a tube secured to the wall that would handle that business. The urine is the recycled into drinking water. And before you freak out about that, our drinking water in Sioux Falls comes from the Big Sioux River.

