Kingswood Rummage Sales Start Wednesday, April 25th

Looking out the window right now, you'd never be able to guess the annual Kingswood Rummage Sales here in the Sioux Empire are less than two weeks away. I mean really, when was the last time you could remember this kind of snow on the ground as people flooded the western part of Sioux Falls looking for all the booming bargains that await them.

The good news, our friends over in the KSFY Severe Weather Center are forecasting no snow and temps in the upper 50's to mid 60's throughout this year's Kingswood Sales. Let's hope they're right!

The 40th annual Kingswood Rummage Sales officially get underway on Wednesday, (April 25) and continue through Saturday, (April 28) in Southwest Sioux Falls. They take place between I-29 on the East and Sertoma Avenue on the West, 41st Street on the South and Coughran Court on the North. There's now also an expanded Kingswood Rummage area that runs in Southwest Sioux Falls, between I-29 on the East and the Tea-Ellis Road on the West, 49th Street on the South and 12th Street on the North.

If you enjoy a good rummage, then the Kingswood Sales are definitely for you. Kingswood is the largest organized rummage event each year in South Dakota. Roughly 350 homes in the Kingswood area will participate.

If you want to help ensure your sale is successful this year, you can register your home to be part of this year's Kingswood online listing .

Oh yeah, one more thing, while you're out bargain hunting this year if you run across a home selling the BassOmatic 76 will you please let me know. I'd really appreciate it!

See Also :