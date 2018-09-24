Matthew Vaughn ’s Kingsman movies are now officially a trilogy. After the first spy film became a surprise hit, a star-studded cast turned up for last year’s sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle . Now a third film is on the way to complete the series, and it has a release date.

Exhibitor Relations (h/t /Film ) first broke the news that Kingsman 3 has been confirmed and will arrive in theaters November 8, 2019. Vaughn, who helmed the first two Kingsman movies, will be back to write and direct as well. Last year ahead of The Golden Circle ‘s debut, Vaughn teased that he already had a “ big idea “ cooked up for the third movie and told Empire magazine the new sequel will serve as “the conclusion of the Harry Hart-Eggsy relationship.”

Based on Dave Gibbons and Mark Millar’s comic series The Secret Service , the first two Kingsman films follow the titular global secret spy agency and Taron Egerton ’s Eggsy. The sequel introduced a new crew of villainous spies with the American intelligence service known as the Statesman. Both movies grossed over $400 million worldwide apiece, so it makes sense Fox wants a third Kingsman.

The returning cast hasn’t been confirmed yet, but based on the details from Vaughn, it’s safe to assume we’ll see Egerton’s Eggsy and Colin Firth ’s Harry Hart suited up once more. That may not be the end of the Kingsman universe either; Vaughn has already teased a spinoff with the subtitle The Great Game , which would follow the spy organization in the early 1990s.