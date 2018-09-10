Kids Scatter after Alleged Sioux Falls Kidnapping Attempt

More information is needed to obtain the full scope of the situation, but for certain the suspects didn’t take kindly to being followed.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer said it happened adjacent to the 4400 block of West Briggs Drive in Sioux Falls about 7:30 PM on Saturday night. A man who lived in the area saw kids acting strangely.

“He happened to see a whole bunch of kids run off in different directions. He spoke to one of his kids who was a six-year old and said that there was somebody in a gold minivan that tried to grab (someone).”

The father of the child attempted to question the two men at the minivan to find out what was happening. Clemens said the conversation didn’t last long which did not satisfy the victim.

“The two men got into the van to leave and the victim started to follow them. Eventually, the suspects stopped and one of the men pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the victim.”

At that point, the victim stopped pursuit and took the license plate number which did not match up with the vehicle the men were driving. The suspects are described as Native American with one being around 5’-9” and the other about 5’-6” tall.

Police are still investigating the incident. They are looking for additional information both about the vehicle and what the suspects either said or did to the children.